Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 43.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 903,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 561,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 29,143 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,422,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,675,000 after buying an additional 40,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

