Kimball Electronics (KE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $77,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $426,860 in the last ninety days. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

