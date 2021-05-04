Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Kikkoman stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. Kikkoman has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $59.45.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, handy seasoning mixes, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines.

