Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.78. 266,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Kforce has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $62.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Kforce alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

In other Kforce news, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $162,575.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,840 shares of company stock worth $9,493,145 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.