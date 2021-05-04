KeyCorp Weighs in on EMCOR Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EMCOR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Separately, Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $120.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $122.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 25,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

