KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

HAS opened at $99.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.31. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

