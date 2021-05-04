Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €779.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KER. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) price target on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €661.08 ($777.75).

KER stock opened at €669.80 ($788.00) on Friday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €613.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €577.91.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

