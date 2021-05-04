Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €52.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.44 ($56.99).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SHL stock opened at €48.42 ($56.96) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52-week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.