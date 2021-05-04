Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €52.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.44 ($56.99).

SHL stock opened at €48.42 ($56.96) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52-week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.