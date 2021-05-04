Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:KMT opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.93, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

