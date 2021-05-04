Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 462,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

KMPR traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.83. 457,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,007. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In related news, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

