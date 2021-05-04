Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Kelly Services worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

KELYA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,361. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

