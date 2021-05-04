KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 52.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,081,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 34.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 52.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,364,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,065 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in KE by 33.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in KE by 81.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99. KE has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

