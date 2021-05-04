KBC Group NV Sells 108,180 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,180 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $120.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

