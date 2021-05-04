KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,846 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,151,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.31.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $174.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.38. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.