KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 77,358 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PACCAR by 607.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 74,386 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,862 shares of company stock worth $2,244,868. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

PCAR opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

