KBC Group NV Has $6.54 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ventas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $2,223,334 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

