KBC Group NV Buys 3,604 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $211,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortinet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $203.18 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.03 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

