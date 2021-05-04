KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,658 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4,164.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 363,315 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 793,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

