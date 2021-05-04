Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.
KPTI stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 45,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.
In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.
