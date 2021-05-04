Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $293.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $304.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.53.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after purchasing an additional 244,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after purchasing an additional 226,468 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

