K21 Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.95 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, K21 has traded 56.4% higher against the dollar. K21 has a market capitalization of $26.26 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for $5.93 or 0.00010852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00087098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00070023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.23 or 0.00877513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,412.96 or 0.09911534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00101898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00043945 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,430,714 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

