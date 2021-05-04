JustInvest LLC Purchases 6,385 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $105.49. 289,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,701,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.40. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

