JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,923 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 53,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.07. 170,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,459,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.38 and its 200 day moving average is $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $207.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

