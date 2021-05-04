JustInvest LLC Acquires 9,935 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.6% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,518 shares of company stock valued at $41,675,362. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.20. The stock had a trading volume of 107,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

