Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.330-0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

