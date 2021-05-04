JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPHY. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF alerts:

JPHY stock opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.