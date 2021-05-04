JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 21,388 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 216.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Superior Group of Companies worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGC. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

