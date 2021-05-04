JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 14,943 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 218.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,212,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,350 shares of company stock valued at $850,256. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFST. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

