JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 179.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 516,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,438,580 in the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.