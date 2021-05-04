JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

ULCC opened at $20.29 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

In other Frontier Group news, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 over the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

