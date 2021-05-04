JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 132,290 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 120.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of Gold Resource worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 231,589 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GORO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Gold Resource stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.45 million, a P/E ratio of -275.72 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource Co. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Ronald Little bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,900 shares of company stock worth $153,293. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

