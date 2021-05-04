JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €40.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €37.09 ($43.64).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.