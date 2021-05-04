Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded by OTR Global to Positive

OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on JCI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

JCI stock opened at $63.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 109.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 95.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 141,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 68,975 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

