John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target Raised to $165.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $143.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $151.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.36 and its 200 day moving average is $122.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,245,537. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,754,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 109,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

