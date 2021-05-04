Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,064 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.8% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.04. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

