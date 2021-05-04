JJJ Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.