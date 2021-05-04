JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 44.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in SAP by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

SAP stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $168.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. SAP’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

