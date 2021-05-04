JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 492 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

PKX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

