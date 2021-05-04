JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 35 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.5% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,613. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.38. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

