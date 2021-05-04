JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Citigroup by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $769,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,854,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.2% during the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

