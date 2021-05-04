JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

HD opened at $330.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $331.62.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

