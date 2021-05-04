JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

