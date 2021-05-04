JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $182,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 21,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,056,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,620,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

