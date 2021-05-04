JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 3,991,666.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,750 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FROG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in JFrog by 721.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,401 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP grew its holdings in JFrog by 3,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JFrog by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 567,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 317,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $15,556,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

