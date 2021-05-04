Jetcoin Trading 78.6% Higher Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $696,249.15 and approximately $1.97 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 78.6% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.74 or 0.00852596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.64 or 0.09773676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00099848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00046430 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

