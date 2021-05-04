JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

