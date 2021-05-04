Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€8.50” Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.64 ($10.16).

Get Metro alerts:

B4B3 traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €10.80 ($12.71). 393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.36. Metro has a 1 year low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.