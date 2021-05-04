Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of APH stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19. Amphenol has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $69.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 96.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.