Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

