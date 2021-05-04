Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,946 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,057,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,856,000 after acquiring an additional 512,524 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,752,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,577,000 after buying an additional 1,029,655 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $313,746,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,151,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,030,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,986,000 after buying an additional 114,031 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.59. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.98 and a 12 month high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.